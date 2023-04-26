Aew Capital Management L P Has $21.12 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,290 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 260,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,008. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.