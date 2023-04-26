Aew Capital Management L P Sells 217,483 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,483 shares during the period. UDR makes up about 3.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.71% of UDR worth $89,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. 1,163,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $57.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.

UDR Company Profile



UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Articles

