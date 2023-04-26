Aew Capital Management L P Sells 26,086 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the period. NETSTREIT comprises approximately 1.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 3.47% of NETSTREIT worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 287,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,391. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

