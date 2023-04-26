Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 1.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

