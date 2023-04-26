Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

AFL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 2,751,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

