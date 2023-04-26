Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %
AFL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 2,751,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac
In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aflac (AFL)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.