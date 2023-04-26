Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Linde by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Linde by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 6,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.21. 579,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.65.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.