Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $374.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.83 and its 200 day moving average is $362.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.