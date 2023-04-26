Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $369.43. The stock had a trading volume of 754,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,253. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

