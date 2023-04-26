Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 104,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 896,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 455,580 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $108.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

