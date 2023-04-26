Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SON traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. 52,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

