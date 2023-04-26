Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after buying an additional 182,030 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,002,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,773,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

