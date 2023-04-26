Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. 1,986,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,356. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

