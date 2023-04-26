Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.76.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.89. 3,170,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.57. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.