ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.25

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.66. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 3,490 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

