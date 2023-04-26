Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 350.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $218.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Agile Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.