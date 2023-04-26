Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 0.2 %
Agricultural Bank of China stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.25. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
