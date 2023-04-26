Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Up 0.2 %

Agricultural Bank of China stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.25. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.