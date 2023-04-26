Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.51 ($1.68) and last traded at €1.53 ($1.71). 12,291,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.56 ($1.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.11) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.30 ($2.56) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.50) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.67) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.44) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.48.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

