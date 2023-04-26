Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,833 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.44 per share, with a total value of $25,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,612 shares of company stock valued at $675,860 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

AKAM stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

