Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.88

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 43429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

