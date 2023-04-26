Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin comprises 4.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.