Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin comprises 4.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance
Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Alexander & Baldwin Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
