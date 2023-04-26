Algorand Price Down 7.3% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $84.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,445,879,918 coins and its circulating supply is 7,231,554,759 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.