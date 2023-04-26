Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +11.5-13.5% yr/yr to ~$3.65-3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ALLE traded up $6.63 on Wednesday, hitting $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $76,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 258,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 141.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 124.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

