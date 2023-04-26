AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) & Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Head to Head Survey

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) and Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvarium Tiedemann has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Alvarium Tiedemann’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $305.50 million 12.83 $274.17 million $2.71 12.71 Alvarium Tiedemann N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Alvarium Tiedemann.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AllianceBernstein and Alvarium Tiedemann, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alvarium Tiedemann 0 0 0 0 N/A

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Alvarium Tiedemann.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Alvarium Tiedemann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 6.76% 17.94% 16.87% Alvarium Tiedemann N/A -36.47% 2.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Alvarium Tiedemann on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

