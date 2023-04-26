AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at SVB Securities

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at SVB Securities from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 420.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 354,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.73. AlloVir has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $10.29.

Insider Activity

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,973 shares of company stock valued at $37,000. Company insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AlloVir by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.