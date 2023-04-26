Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.12. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,274,715 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AAU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The company has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

