Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $105.90 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009962 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026589 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000824 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

