Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALBKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

Shares of ALBKY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Alpha Services and has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

