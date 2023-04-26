Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.95. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

