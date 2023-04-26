Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.97.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,277,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,516,441. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

