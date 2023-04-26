Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05. 16,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 16,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

