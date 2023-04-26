Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 4%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 32,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 78,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of C$22.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

