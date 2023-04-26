AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,500,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,670,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,272,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.
- On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.
AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of APE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 8,383,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,295,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
