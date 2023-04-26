American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 48,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 498,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.