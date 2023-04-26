American Express Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $156.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $183.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 38.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 32.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 8,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

