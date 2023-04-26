American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.67-10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.06 billion.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

