American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

American Water Works stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 180,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,371. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

