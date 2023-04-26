American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72-4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.05. 798,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.41. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,329,000 after purchasing an additional 296,998 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

