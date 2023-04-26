AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AMMO Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of POWWP stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. AMMO has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.