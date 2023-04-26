Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,209. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.06.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
