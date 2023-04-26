Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,209. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

