Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $180.11. 492,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

