Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $7.83

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $551.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
