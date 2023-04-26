Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $7.83

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $551.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

