Analysts Set Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Target Price at $3.72

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.67) to €4.40 ($4.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0824 dividend. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

