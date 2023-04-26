Analyzing Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avantax alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% OppFi 1.57% 0.25% 0.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantax and OppFi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.50 $420.25 million $8.71 2.90 OppFi $452.86 million 0.46 $7.10 million ($0.08) -23.88

Analyst Ratings

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avantax and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Avantax currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.62%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Avantax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantax beats OppFi on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.