Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0319

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $318.60 million and approximately $27.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,347.37 or 1.00003552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03088006 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $29,776,317.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

