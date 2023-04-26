Aon plc (AON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on May 15th

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $16.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $330.38 on Wednesday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AON by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

