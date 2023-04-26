Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.71. The company had a trading volume of 291,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.09 and its 200 day moving average is $304.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.