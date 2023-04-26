APA (APA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

APA (NASDAQ: APA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $43.00.

4/21/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – APA is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – APA had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $49.00.

3/23/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – APA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $45.00.

3/7/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – APA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

