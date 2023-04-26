Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42.

On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82.

On Friday, February 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05.

NASDAQ ACLX traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,285. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

