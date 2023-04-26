Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 219.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 16,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,876. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

