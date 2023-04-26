Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 945,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 740,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

